The Salem, Massachusetts Candy Shop That's Been Putting A Spell On Customers For Over 200 Years

When the conversation turns to Salem, Massachusetts, what else can one think of, besides witches? The answer is candy. And specifically, candy from Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie, where options range from modern delights to vintage candies that used to be sold at movie theaters. Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie — a must-visit candy store in the United States —began in 1806, when a woman named Mary Spencer arrived in the area and began making candy from her own recipes. Her candy quickly became a hit in the community, and Spencer went from selling the candy on the front steps of a church to having her own wagon and eventually a brick-and-mortar location.

After Spencer's passing, her son oversaw the business before selling it to a local confectioner, John Pepper. In the early 1900s, Pepper sold the business to George Burkinshaw, who had been working at the candy company for a long time and knew how to make its most popular candies, Black Jacks and Gibralters, from Spencer's and Pepper's original recipes. Eventually, Burkinshaw's son, George Burkinshaw Jr., took over the candy company and expanded it even further with a second location. Since then, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has been owned and operated by the same family. What is it about this particular candy shop that has visitors so bewitched, though? The answer lies in the most timeless, delicious candy, perfected by Spencer herself over 200 years ago: the Gibralters.