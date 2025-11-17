The Salem, Massachusetts Candy Shop That's Been Putting A Spell On Customers For Over 200 Years
When the conversation turns to Salem, Massachusetts, what else can one think of, besides witches? The answer is candy. And specifically, candy from Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie, where options range from modern delights to vintage candies that used to be sold at movie theaters. Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie — a must-visit candy store in the United States —began in 1806, when a woman named Mary Spencer arrived in the area and began making candy from her own recipes. Her candy quickly became a hit in the community, and Spencer went from selling the candy on the front steps of a church to having her own wagon and eventually a brick-and-mortar location.
After Spencer's passing, her son oversaw the business before selling it to a local confectioner, John Pepper. In the early 1900s, Pepper sold the business to George Burkinshaw, who had been working at the candy company for a long time and knew how to make its most popular candies, Black Jacks and Gibralters, from Spencer's and Pepper's original recipes. Eventually, Burkinshaw's son, George Burkinshaw Jr., took over the candy company and expanded it even further with a second location. Since then, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has been owned and operated by the same family. What is it about this particular candy shop that has visitors so bewitched, though? The answer lies in the most timeless, delicious candy, perfected by Spencer herself over 200 years ago: the Gibralters.
The history of Gibralters and Black Jacks
The Salem Gibralter candy is a centuries-old original recipe created by Mary Spencer. The candy is made with sugar, water, cream of tartar, and, depending on the desired flavor, either lemon oil or peppermint oil. Though the candy only comes in two flavors, it's enough to win over the taste buds of anyone who tries it. While the Gibralter may not have been what kicked off the modern-day candy industry, it is the first commercially sold candy in America. Gibralters stay good to eat in a multitude of climates, making them ideal for travel and later consumption. The shop proves the candy's impressive shelf stability by showcasing a jar of nearly 200-year-old Gibralters for all to see.
The Gibralters are one of the company's two most venerable candy recipes. The Black Jack, a molasses stick candy, was created by John Pepper and kept alive by the Burkinshaw family. Continuing to use the same recipes for the Gibralters and Black Jacks is a way for the owners of Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie to keep history alive. Originally, Spencer found herself in the Salem area via shipwreck, and it was through community donations (including a bag of sugar) that she got her start in the candy-making business. By the current owners not only remembering, but maintaining these beloved candy recipes, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie continues to honor that same community and empathy and is preserving a legacy for generations to enjoy.