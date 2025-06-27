18 Vintage Candies You Won't Find At The Movie Theater Concession Stand Today

A night at the movies is almost unheard of without a soda, bag of irresistible movie theater popcorn, and a box of candy in hand. The early movie palaces once considered snacks at the cinema low-brow, but the Great Depression changed everything. In an attempt to lure back patrons, the theaters started to offer concessions at stands in the lobby. Candy and popcorn entered the picture in full by the 1930s, and the sweet and savory deliciousness of going to the movies became the treat of an experience that endures to this day.

While lots of movies are memorable in their own right, for many moviegoers, the experience is fully completed with a box or bag of candy. Joe Baltake wrote in The Philadelphia Daily News back in 1983, "Jujyfruits and Good 'n' Plenty are dependable, the kind of candies you can have a relationship with. They're always there, in every theater, and they're always the same. They give you security."

Back then, it probably would have been unfathomble that either of those candies would no longer commonly be found at a movie theater's concession stand, and yet they've gone. Those two candies are not alone, as many classic ones have now become bygone ones, making space for more modern favorites. Let's turn back the clock and pay tribute to many of those old-timey candies that once made movies truly magic, but now have disappeared.