Exactly What Flavor Are Tootsie Rolls?
As long as you're not trying to drink the not-so-great hot cocoa version, you're likely someone who enjoys the occasional Tootsie roll. Invented in 1896, the Tootsie Roll used to be sold for one penny. Because of the brown color, you might assume that this beloved candy is made of (somehow simultaneously) hard and chewy chocolate. Technically, a Tootsie Roll is not a chocolate candy, nor a candy made of (just) chocolate.
Created with the use of cocoa powder, the Tootsie Roll is a chocolate flavored candy. According to Tootsie Roll, there is fruit flavoring added as well. Much like a chocolate dipped piece of fruit, biting into a Tootsie Roll is a similar experience for the taste buds. No one seems to know what the specifics of their "fruit flavoring" are, but the taste is unlike any other candy in the game and has been since the beginning. While we can't tell you the specifics of the fruit flavoring used, because its an company secret, we can say that Tootsie Rolls are chocolate flavored, but not made of straight up chocolate.
We just can't get enough of this candy
Throughout recent history, the Tootsie Roll has remained a popular candy for Halloween and during the rest of the year. These days, we know that the Tootsie Roll brand covers more ground than chocolate flavored candy. From the fruit chews that are actually blatantly fruit flavored to the Tootsie Roll pops, Tootsie Roll has grown so much over the years.
Many of us grew up watching the iconic owl commercials asking about the number of licks needed to reach the center of a Tootsie Pop. Tootsie Roll merch is still as popular as ever, with folks buying themed shirts and purses to represent the long-time loved brand. For over 100 years, this candy has remained a staple part of major holidays like Halloween and Christmas. As long as stocking stuffers and candy buckets need to exist, Tootsie Rolls and different variations will have a place in our hearts. Massive versions of the candy can be found for the people who can't get enough out of the individually wrapped Tootsie Rolls.