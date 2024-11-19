Exactly What Flavor Are Tootsie Rolls?

As long as you're not trying to drink the not-so-great hot cocoa version, you're likely someone who enjoys the occasional Tootsie roll. Invented in 1896, the Tootsie Roll used to be sold for one penny. Because of the brown color, you might assume that this beloved candy is made of (somehow simultaneously) hard and chewy chocolate. Technically, a Tootsie Roll is not a chocolate candy, nor a candy made of (just) chocolate.

Created with the use of cocoa powder, the Tootsie Roll is a chocolate flavored candy. According to Tootsie Roll, there is fruit flavoring added as well. Much like a chocolate dipped piece of fruit, biting into a Tootsie Roll is a similar experience for the taste buds. No one seems to know what the specifics of their "fruit flavoring" are, but the taste is unlike any other candy in the game and has been since the beginning. While we can't tell you the specifics of the fruit flavoring used, because its an company secret, we can say that Tootsie Rolls are chocolate flavored, but not made of straight up chocolate.