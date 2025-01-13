Why Candy Cigarettes Are Still Legal In America

Despite being banned in numerous countries, candy cigarettes have yet to receive an official ban in the United States. Just like candy wax lips, Chuckles candy, PEZ (which was actually created to curb smoking and overeating), and other old-timey candies that still exist in modern times, this cylinder-shaped treat was popular over the last two centuries, but has mostly fallen out of public demand. Its resemblance to an actual cigarette made candy cigarettes popular with children, and while other countries implemented bans, American candy manufacturers got around the law by simply removing the word "cigarette" from packaging (some brands are now called "candy sticks"), not halting actual candy production.

Candy cigarettes come in an assortment of candy products. There are chocolate rolls and bubble gum sticks, but the most common variety is the white, cylindrical shape that tastes like straight-up chalk and is made entirely of sugar. When candy cigarettes first appeared in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the product was designed to mimic the real thing, from its brightly decorated packaging to its artificial white-and-orange "cigarette" wrapping, and sold alongside real cigarettes. The candy brand names even mirrored real tobacco companies with names like "Cemal" and "Pell Mell." Candy cigarettes were sold this way until 2009, when packaging designs changed to remove the word "cigarette," allowing it to meet new mandates under the Tobacco Control Act.