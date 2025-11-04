The Modern-Day Candy Industry Began In An Unlikely Place

When Oliver Chase was working for a pharmacy, he began making sugary medicinal lozenges that would be more pleasant to take. As their popularity grew, he began creating medicine-free lozenges, as a candy. He discovered there was a demand for these little delicacies, and realized he needed to find a way to make more, faster. Out of sheer ingenuity and a knowledge of medicine production, he created a mechanical hand-crank slicing machine that could make numerous lozenges with just a turn of your arm, like a pasta maker. The wafer candy created using this machine eventually led to the Necco Wafer and was available in eight flavors, including clove, wintergreen, chocolate, and various citrus.

Eight flavors may not seem too exciting to us today, especially varieties like clove and licorice, but a machine that could create a sleeve of these candies quickly was revolutionary in the mid-1800s. The quickly climbing popularity of what became the New England Confectionery Company, or NECCO, soon gave birth to many more candy companies seeking to do the same. NECCO's wafers had a leg up on much of the competition, though, which helped give the company more than a century of longevity. Chocolates tended to melt in summer heat, whereas Necco Wafers were shelf-stable for long periods. This was a major reason why they were supplied to military troops in both WWI and WWII, and carried on treks to both the Arctic and Antarctica.

While you might not find this vintage candy for sale at movie theater concessions, it's still a bit of a cult classic today. Chase also went on to create several other candies you might have nostalgia for, including Sweethearts, candy buttons, and Clark Bars. Without his innovations, your favorite candy brand likely wouldn't exist.