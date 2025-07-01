Your Local Cracker Barrel Might Start Looking A Lot Different (And Not In A Good Way)
Few chain restaurants deliver on nostalgic ambiance like Cracker Barrel –- at least, that used to be the case. The company announced last year it would be taking drastic measures to win back its declining customer base, including sprucing up the interior of its establishments to display a more contemporary vibe. While some folks think the fresh new look is welcoming and less cluttered (the company has already started to test it out in a few locations), many longtime patrons view the decision to remove all the sentimental knick-knacks from the walls as a personal offense.
Several Cracker Barrel menu items have disappointed customers over the years, not the least of which being the country-fried steak. However, menu changes haven't been the focus of this latest attempt to win back guests. The new CEO, the young Julie Felss Masino, was hired in 2023 to revamp the brand. Under her leadership, Cracker Barrel will offer a brighter dining area and a more open floor design aimed at giving customers a clearer path to the gift shop. The Old Country Store is a regular stop for loyal fans looking to get a decent meal at a fair price, but the modern remodel seems to be having the opposite of the intended effect Cracker Barrel was going for; driving some longstanding customers to look elsewhere for an early supper.
What people are saying about Cracker Barrel's new look
A TikTok video (below) showcasing a recent remodel in Manchester, Tennessee displays a restaurant that doesn't look anything like the Cracker Barrel that regulars have come to know and love. Plain white walls sporting minimal, sporadic decor lack the personality patrons are used to seeing — and they are sounding off online. The comment section of the video is teeming with comments lamenting the new look, many of which are a simple expression of disappointment, like, "NO NO NO! What are you DOING????"
@em_vougioukles
So disappointing. I hope this isnt right 😩 #crackerbarrel #modernization #ewwww
Multiple threads on the subreddit r/CrackerBarrel indicate some folks don't plan on returning to the chain anytime soon. "Who's being fired?? You will not see me again or my large extended family," one user wrote. Another chimed in on a separate thread with, "What have they done? It's ruined. The whole company is ruined."
Some folks seem to appreciate the change, with one person saying, "I went last week and thought the new look was a nice refresh." Still, the negative comments outweigh the positive ones by quite a margin, yet another sign that Cracker Barrel isn't doing so well. As of now, roughly 40 locations throughout the country have been pilot testing the new design. If the negative feedback has any influence over the decisions of Cracker Barrel's corporate leadership, the new look may stop there instead of spreading to the rest of the company's 660 locations nationwide.