Your Local Cracker Barrel Might Start Looking A Lot Different (And Not In A Good Way)

A TikTok video (below) showcasing a recent remodel in Manchester, Tennessee displays a restaurant that doesn't look anything like the Cracker Barrel that regulars have come to know and love. Plain white walls sporting minimal, sporadic decor lack the personality patrons are used to seeing — and they are sounding off online. The comment section of the video is teeming with comments lamenting the new look, many of which are a simple expression of disappointment, like, "NO NO NO! What are you DOING????"

Multiple threads on the subreddit r/CrackerBarrel indicate some folks don't plan on returning to the chain anytime soon. "Who's being fired?? You will not see me again or my large extended family," one user wrote. Another chimed in on a separate thread with, "What have they done? It's ruined. The whole company is ruined."

Some folks seem to appreciate the change, with one person saying, "I went last week and thought the new look was a nice refresh." Still, the negative comments outweigh the positive ones by quite a margin, yet another sign that Cracker Barrel isn't doing so well. As of now, roughly 40 locations throughout the country have been pilot testing the new design. If the negative feedback has any influence over the decisions of Cracker Barrel's corporate leadership, the new look may stop there instead of spreading to the rest of the company's 660 locations nationwide.