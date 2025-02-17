12 Signs Cracker Barrel Isn't Doing So Well

While the restaurant industry has generally returned to pre-pandemic levels, with the National Restaurant Association even predicting $1.5 trillion in sales for 2025, that doesn't mean that every restaurant is doing equally well. And while chain restaurants thrive, dining suffers, as many full-service restaurants are still struggling to bring in customers. And 2024 was particularly hard for the industry, with two of the biggest names in the business, Red Lobster and TGI Fridays, filing for Chapter 11.

Another restaurant that's been on shaky ground since the pandemic is Cracker Barrel, the Southern-style casual dining restaurant that combines the homey cuisine of a country kitchen with the folksy decor of a country garage sale. Known for its large portions, even larger gift-shops and porches full of rocking chairs, the brand has carved out a beloved niche amongst its competitors that helped it spread to 657 stores across the country,ensuring that there are only a few states in the U.S. where you won't find a Cracker Barrel.

And while it still has legions of devoted diners, there's been plenty of speculation about Cracker Barrel struggling financially, with rumors even spreading that it was planning to close completely. And while those reports never came true, there are signs that Cracker Barrel's been having a rough time of it lately, with investor shakeups, lower attendance and even closing stores. Let's break down some of the biggest signs that Cracker Barrel might be starting to crumble.