Discontinued Cracker Barrel Menu Items We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Cracker Barrel, or as it's known in full, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, may be a chain restaurant with more than 650 locations across the United States, but it can stake a claim to the culinary and historical authenticity it radiates. With its restaurants (and sprawling gift shops) designed to resemble a Southern homestead, complete with a big porch, rocking chairs, and old and homespun cultural relics filling the walls of the customer seating areas, Cracker Barrel evokes big family homes that serve tremendously generous and gut-busting family meals. Founded in Tennessee, Cracker Barrel made its name with a menu full of foods developed or beloved nearby, including straight from the farm breakfasts, decadent desserts, and slow-cooked Sunday dinners.

But Cracker Barrel is a modern restaurant, and it has to compete with other family-friendly sit-down chain eateries. It routinely brings in new menu items at the expense of other products. Popular choices have frequently disappeared from the menu as Cracker Barrel attempts to keep up with changing tastes while keeping its Southern flavor and homespun appeal intact. Here are some of the most popular items in Cracker Barrel history that have since been discontinued by Cracker Barrel that likely won't be making a comeback.