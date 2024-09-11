The Only States In The US Where You Won't Find A Cracker Barrel

I don't know why I like Cracker Barrel so much. Growing up in the South, it's kind of like going to a hypothetical Olive Garden in Italy — what's the point when you can get the real thing just about anywhere else? Still, the chain restaurant that purports to serve up genuine Southern cooking has a certain charm to it. The decor is rustic enough without feeling too much like something at an amusement park, and it has a pretty rad gift shop with all sorts of corny knick-knacks. Oh, and the food's okay, too.

Advertisement

If you're like me and you've now got the hankering for some classic Cracker Barrel chicken fried chicken — and, like me, you've moved recently — you might want to make sure the restaurant is even present where you live. Cracker Barrel's list of locations is a good guide to where the chain is, but not where it isn't.

In the United States, there are quite a few states that are not graced by the Cracker Barrel brand — Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming all lack a Cracker Barrel. Sadly, the same goes for Washington, D.C., and the territories of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands.