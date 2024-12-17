Why Does Cracker Barrel Always Have That Peg Game?

Picture it — you're walking around the Cracker Barrel Gift Shop and they've just called your name. The family sits down to a table surrounded by a collection of nostalgic memorabilia on the walls and ceilings. Immediately, you're drawn to the little peg game challenging your very essence from beside the oil lamp. We know that the story behind Cracker Barrel's name has to do with soda crackers, but you've probably wondered to yourself why there is a peg game on every table.

Much like this establishment's iconic name and decor, the peg game is rooted in tradition that dates back to the very beginning of Cracker Barrel's timeline. Since the company first opened in 1969, Cracker Barrel has sourced these games from a novelty store called Qualls and Sons that came from Lebanon, TN. According to a post from Cracker Barrel's Facebook page, the father and son duo were known for drilling the holes of each individual peg game by hand. What began as a clever way to keep people from feeling like they've been waiting too long for their food turned into a game that people expect to find at every location, no matter what.