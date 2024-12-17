Why Does Cracker Barrel Always Have That Peg Game?
Picture it — you're walking around the Cracker Barrel Gift Shop and they've just called your name. The family sits down to a table surrounded by a collection of nostalgic memorabilia on the walls and ceilings. Immediately, you're drawn to the little peg game challenging your very essence from beside the oil lamp. We know that the story behind Cracker Barrel's name has to do with soda crackers, but you've probably wondered to yourself why there is a peg game on every table.
Much like this establishment's iconic name and decor, the peg game is rooted in tradition that dates back to the very beginning of Cracker Barrel's timeline. Since the company first opened in 1969, Cracker Barrel has sourced these games from a novelty store called Qualls and Sons that came from Lebanon, TN. According to a post from Cracker Barrel's Facebook page, the father and son duo were known for drilling the holes of each individual peg game by hand. What began as a clever way to keep people from feeling like they've been waiting too long for their food turned into a game that people expect to find at every location, no matter what.
Nostalgia, our favorite side dish
Cracker Barrel is the kind of restaurant that people go to for more than just incredible cheesy hashbrown casserole, they go for a step back in time. There is something truly special about sitting down to a restaurant that doesn't seem to change no matter which location you've wandered into. Though there aren't a as many locations open as they're used to be, you can still find a Cracker Barrel in most (but not all) states in the U.S. In one survey, a majority of Gen Zers even rank the establishment among their favorites.
Peg games are made by a variety of companies these days but there is something particularly special about the ones at each Cracker Barrel table. Finding the classic ones on eBay is more affordable than you might think, with the cheaper ones costing around 10 dollars. Don't fret if the peg game always kicks your butt when you visit Cracker Barrel, that is just part of the tradition.