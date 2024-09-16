The Story Behind Cracker Barrel's Name

If you've ever taken a road trip in the U.S., you've probably run into a Cracker Barrel sign or two. But, have you ever wondered why the roadside restaurant has such a unique, country-style name? What's a Cracker Barrel and what does it have to do with a restaurant or retail store?

Well, Cracker Barrel's name comes from a pretty simple old-timey custom, and it makes sense considering its retail store is also a large part of the brand's identity. Old general stores used to ship soda crackers in barrels to prevent the crackers from breaking during transit. But the journey of the barrels didn't end there. The cracker barrels themselves held more significance in general stores than just as transport containers, and this is where the restaurant chain of today drew its name. Here's the lowdown on Cracker Barrel's whole vibe and where it came from.