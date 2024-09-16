The Story Behind Cracker Barrel's Name
If you've ever taken a road trip in the U.S., you've probably run into a Cracker Barrel sign or two. But, have you ever wondered why the roadside restaurant has such a unique, country-style name? What's a Cracker Barrel and what does it have to do with a restaurant or retail store?
Well, Cracker Barrel's name comes from a pretty simple old-timey custom, and it makes sense considering its retail store is also a large part of the brand's identity. Old general stores used to ship soda crackers in barrels to prevent the crackers from breaking during transit. But the journey of the barrels didn't end there. The cracker barrels themselves held more significance in general stores than just as transport containers, and this is where the restaurant chain of today drew its name. Here's the lowdown on Cracker Barrel's whole vibe and where it came from.
What's a cracker barrel?
Historically, country stores would receive their shipments of soda crackers in large wooden barrels (for those who don't know exactly what a soda cracker is, they're better known nowadays as saltines and served with soup). Since crackers are so thin and fragile, at the time, the best way to get them to the store (not in pieces) was by using barrels. After the barrels were empty though, they did not go to waste. They were used as tables to hold up things like checkerboards and for people to gather round and chat.
While the barrel origin story holds, it's really the community ethos of general stores and the cracker barrels that would inhabit them that the restaurant chain is holding to. Cracker Barrel notes that country stores in the past often had front porches and rocking chairs, further inviting patrons to stick around and converse. Thus, Cracker Barrel locations — with their large front porches, rocking chairs, and attached retail stores filled with a plethora of knickknacks — are attempting to embody this history.
Why Cracker Barrel looks this way
To truly represent the old country feel, Cracker Barrel has to do more than stock itself with wooden barrels and checkerboards. In fact, the chain has its own decor warehouse spanning 26,000 square feet and housing over 90,000 artifacts.Each Cracker Barrel is uniquely decorated, but some commonalities exist across each location. When the brand chooses to open a new location, it researches the town and specifically selects artifacts to reflect that community. However, there are five items you can find in every Cracker Barrel restaurant. These are: a deer head, horseshoes, a cookstove, an axe yoke (a wooden beam holding two axes), and a traffic light.
Cracker Barrel is also highly invested in its rocking chairs, which line the front porches of each restaurant location. The restaurant company works exclusively with The Hinkle Chair Company to design Hinkle Slat Rockers. This rocker model is solely for use at Cracker Barrel restaurants. With all its unique eccentricities, Cracker Barrel does its best to keep its country, down-home vibe going.