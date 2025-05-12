According To Customers, You Might Want To Avoid Cracker Barrel's Country Fried Steak

Country fried steak is a staple of Cracker Barrel's menu, and it fully embodies its focus on Southern-influenced comfort food. The dish, which is also known as chicken fried steak, is anchored by a breaded and fried USDA steak (usually cube steak) and smothered in the chain's white Sawmill gravy (which, it should be noted, defines the item as country or chicken fried, not the batter). It is partnered with two or three sides and either buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. And while that sounds deeply satisfying, there are some Cracker Barrel customers who would advise you to steer clear of the country fried steak.

The meal, which can be found under the Beef N' Pork section of the Cracker Barrel menu, has long been considered among Cracker Barrel menu items that continue to disappoint customers, many of whom are not shy about voicing their dislike. "God, that was awful," wrote one individual on a Reddit page devoted to Cracker Barrel.

A review on Tripadvisor also warned against the meal, citing an unfortunate encounter at an Arkansas Cracker Barrel in 2020. "It was tough and overcooked or had been sitting under a heat lamp for a while. Tasted like it had been fried in the same grease as the chicken livers," he wrote. The writer concluded the grisly account by noting that both he and his wife were plagued by stomach trouble on their drive back to Colorado the following day.