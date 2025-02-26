What Does Country-Fried Steak Or Chicken Actually Mean?

Sometimes, the things you assumed were just ad copy actually mean something specific. Those "Prime" and "Choice" labels on your beef, for instance, are far from just grocery stores trying to hawk their wares, but actual rankings from the USDA referring to the quality of the beef. Similarly, you may have looked at a diner menu and seen a dish, usually chicken or steak, described as "country fried", and assumed it was just a particularly enticing way of saying it was fried. But "country fried", as with the similar "chicken fried", refers to how the meat is prepared — and more specifically, what kind of gravy covers it. (No word on what this means for chicken fried bacon, however.)

To "country fry" something means to coat it in flour, salt, small bits of bread, and whatever assortment of spices the cook sees fit to use before shallow-frying it in a skillet. As a matter of fact, that's more or less what "chicken frying" means, too — although some will say that "chicken fried" has a crispier batter than "country fried". The real difference comes from what gravy is used.