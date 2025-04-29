13 Cracker Barrel Menu Items That Continue To Disappoint Customers

Known for its rustic decor, Southern comfort food, and all-day breakfast, Cracker Barrel has been feeding hungry patrons since 1969. Starting with an outlet off the interstate in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel grew to 13 locations in its first eight years of operation. The chain expanded steadily over the years, reaching a footprint of over 650 restaurants in 2025. Today, Cracker Barrel boasts the greatest presence in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee.

The road to success hasn't always been smooth for Cracker Barrel. In 2024, the chain announced that it would be closing several stores in California, Oregon, and South Carolina. The move was attributed to declining customer numbers, prompting the chain to remodel some of its restaurants. While Cracker Barrel also focused on improving its menu, many of the restaurant's dishes have continued to draw criticism from diners, with complaints ranging from bland flavors to poor execution.

Ready to find out more about Cracker Barrel's most underwhelming menu items? Here is a look at the dishes that continue to leave patrons disappointed! If you would like to find out more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.