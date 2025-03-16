Who Invented Southern Fried Chicken?

People have been frying chicken for time immemorial. It's impossible to know who was the first to do it, since different civilizations around the world may have independently invented the recipe. After all, it doesn't take a lot of imagination to think of frying a meat you already consume. But though this dish is found in many countries around the world, the modern global idea of fried chicken is largely based on the recipe from the American South. So who invented this version, and how did it become ubiquitous around the planet? We may not have a clear answer, but there are interesting theories, and the most probable of which is very surprising.

Evidence points to Southern fried chicken originating from none other than Scottish immigrants. Unlike the English, who like to bake or boil meat, Scots are fans of frying everything from haggis to fish and yes, chicken. There are 18th-century recipes from that region for what is essentially fried chicken (though the name is different). The theory is that Scottish immigrants who came to the American South from the 17th to 19th centuries brought the tradition with them. Some of these immigrants were slave owners, and they may have taught the Black people that they enslaved and exploited how to make the dish. Eventually, enslaved people appropriated (and probably improved) the dish, bringing their own spices and cooking techniques to the table until fried chicken became a staple of Southern cuisine.