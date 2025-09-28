The Old-School Candy Kids Don't Find In Their Halloween Buckets Anymore

When you're a kid on the prowl for Halloween candy, there are a few sugary staples you'll inevitably reach for first. On the other hand, there are some sweets that are more of an acquired taste, leaving adults wondering what to do with all that leftover candy. One old-timey sweet you may recall fondly, or with disgust, is that orange-and-black-paper-wrapped taffy blob with a peanutty center. You probably didn't know, but these are called Peanut Butter Kisses. They don't feature any logo, and they definitely made parents raise eyebrows about their safety during the height of the razor blade candy legend. You also might realize that you haven't seen them around for a few years.

Consistently mixed reviews mean these have never been one of the most popular Halloween candies in any decade, but that's not why they've more or less disappeared. Instead, the companies that made them and other old-fashioned candies have struggled to stay afloat over the years. The original manufacturer, the Charles N. Miller Company, was bought out by The New England Candy Company in 1990 when it began to lose stability. This was just a stay of execution, though, as The New England Candy Company itself declared bankruptcy in 2018. However, you can still find these candies for sale if you know where to look.