The Ohio Grocery Store With Animatronics That Rival Disneyland

You might not think of Ohio as the setting for the most unique shopping experience in the country, but this ain't no flyover state. Nestled in Fairfield, Ohio, Jungle Jim's International Market is not your typical grocery store. At more than 200,000 square feet, it's part supermarket, part amusement park, and part visual spectacle. Among the smorgasburg of international foods and hard-to-find ingredients lies one of Jungle Jim's most unique features: its quirky, larger-than-life animatronics.

Wandering throughout the myriad aisles, animatronic figures delight (or sometimes terrify) shoppers as they move, sing, and interact in their own delightful, robotic ways. From a rock-and-roll Elvis lion crooning to customers near the candy aisle to a singing Campbell's soup can swinging above canned goods, these mechanical marvels are probably the last thing you'd expect to see in a Midwestern grocery store.

But Jungle Jim's is no ordinary store, and the owner, James "Jungle Jim" Bonaminio, is no ordinary businessman. He began as a humble road-side produce seller in 1971, selling watermelons and potatoes at dirt cheap prices. After jumping around from vacant lot to vacant lot, he was finally able to open a real storefront, air conditioning and all, in 1975. But that was just the beginning. By the late 1980s, Bonaminio had slowly begun to build out his "jungle," adding palm trees, waterfalls, and fiberglass elephants and giraffes outside the entrance. When outsiders questioned the money his outlandish decor was costing, Jim simply explained that he wanted grocery shopping to be fun.