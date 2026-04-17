The Old-School Great Depression Candy You Can Find At Cracker Barrel

Atkinson's Zebra Bars may not be featured on the Cracker Barrel website, but they're an old school candy that's been spotted in its stores. They're not a Cracker Barrel exclusive, however, since they're also sold at stores including Walmart and Blain's Farm and Fleet. If you don't recognize the name, this doesn't mean you've never seen the candy before, since its current moniker only dates back to mid-2025. Before that, the product was simply known as Peanut Butter Bars, a name which, for obvious reasons, could hardly be trademarked.

Zebra Bars are made from the exact same recipe that was developed 90+ years ago, although this hasn't been the case for some of Atkinson's other items, which have been tweaked to feature more natural ingredients and get rid of artificial colors. The company produces quite a few other nostalgic non-chocolate candies besides crunchy peanut butter bars, including Black Cow, Chick-O-Stick, and Mary Janes (the last-named can also be found at Cracker Barrel). Perhaps in an effort to shed that "old-timey" label, Atkinson is now marketing its candy to appeal to more modern concerns by pointing to the fact that Zebra Bars are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and made from fresh-roasted peanuts. The new name has also allowed it to freshen up the packaging and even adopt a mascot, which is, of course, a zebra.