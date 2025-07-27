The Retro Candy You Can Turn Into A Surprisingly Tasty Old-School Dessert

Recipes for candy-based desserts are hardly a new idea, from cupcakes topped with M&M's to cheesecake stuffed with Snickers. But one candy you might be surprised to see in a cookbook is circus peanuts. These bright orange, retro treats could be described as America's most hated candy, especially since — despite the name — they don't taste like peanuts, and you're unlikely to find them at the circus. But these nostalgic, banana-flavored bites can be found in grocery stores and candy shops, as well as in the recipe for a tasty, old-fashioned dessert: circus peanut salad.

Of course, circus peanut salad doesn't taste like peanuts, would be very inconvenient to bring to a circus, and isn't a "salad" that bears any resemblance to a chopped, Caesar, or chef's salad mix. Jell-O changed the very definition of salads, making the cool, wiggly, refreshingly sweet treat a popular dish of the 20th century. Circus peanut salad is also the same signature shade of orange as the circus peanuts it includes, making it an extra fun summer treat that looks like sunshine.

To make circus peanut salad, you'll need circus peanuts, of course, as well as crushed pineapple, orange gelatin, and plenty of whipped topping to dollop on the finished dessert. Best of all, this treat isn't just for dessert; fruity, gelatin-based salads like this can make for a fun and unique side dish at a potluck or a barbecue, where the cool sweetness and fruity flavors can provide a nice contrast to burgers, hot dogs, or pasta salad.