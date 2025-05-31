The Unexpected Canned Cocktail That Levels Up Your Glass Of Whiskey
Whiskey has a reputation as a "stiff" drink, and for good reason. The golden amber liquid packs a punch, especially when enjoyed neat or on the rocks. For easygoing drinkers or cocktail connoisseurs who want a softer, more approachable whiskey cocktail, Cody Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, a Brooklyn-based hospitality group, has a simple solution: add canned fruit.
"Whiskey is often paired with fruit because its complex flavor profile — ranging from smoky and spicy to sweet and oaky — balances beautifully with the natural acidity, sweetness, and brightness of fruit," Goldstein told The Takeout. "Fruits like citrus, apple, cherry, and peach help lift and lighten whiskey's boldness; adding contrast and enhancing its subtler notes."
The whiskey-fruit pairing has a long, storied history. The iconic duo frequently complements one another in drinks like the whiskey sour and the Southern peach. "This combination works so well because it creates harmony," Goldstein said. "The depth and warmth of whiskey are complemented by the fresh, juicy character of the fruit, resulting in a balanced and flavorful experience that appeals to both seasoned and casual drinkers."
How to use canned fruit in a whiskey cocktail
When building a fruit-forward whiskey cocktail at home, canned fruit is the star ingredient. However, Goldstein says there are a few different ways to blend it with the whiskey. The first is to use the canned fruit alone. "Incorporating canned fruit into a whiskey-based cocktail is a fun, retro-inspired way to add sweetness, texture, and flavor," Goldstein shared. "You can just use the fruit — muddling peaches, pears, or cherries with a bit of lemon juice — then add whiskey and shake with ice for a fruity, old school smash."
Another option is to skip the canned fruit and add fruit-flavored syrup into the cocktail instead. "The syrupy juice alone can act as a built-in sweetener," Goldstein continued. "Just mix 1 ounce with 2 ounces of whiskey and a splash of citrus to balance it out."
One final suggestion Goldstein had was to use canned fruit and syrup together. "For a full-on twist, combine both the fruit and juice with whiskey, shake with ice, and strain into a rocks glass for a playful, punchy drink. Garnish with a piece of the fruit for a nostalgic touch."
How to use premium, fresh-cut fruit in a whiskey cocktail
If canned fruit isn't your vibe or it's not readily available, Goldstein recommends using fresh fruit. "You can elevate the fruit cup concept by using fresh-cut or high-end cocktail fruit to create a refined whiskey-based cocktail," he says. "Start with a mix of premium fruits like ripe peach slices, Luxardo cherries, fresh orange segments, or poached pear cubes." Other great selections include ripe blackberries, blueberries, or lemon wedges.
When you have all the ingredients, it's time to assemble the cocktail, starting with the fruit. "Muddle a small handful with a splash of lemon juice to bring out their brightness, then add 2 ounces of a quality bourbon or rye, and ½ ounce of honey or demerara syrup to balance the flavors," Goldstein said. "Shake with ice and double strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with a skewered piece of fruit or a sprig of mint for a polished finish."
To double strain, remove the lid from the shaker, and replace it with a Hawthorne strainer. Put a fine mesh strainer over the chilled glass. Carefully pour the liquid through the Hawthorne strainer and into the fine mesh strainer so that the liquid contents end up in the coupe or rocks glass. This extra step ensures that any fruit particles or ice chips are removed from the final cocktail. "The result is a sophisticated take on the nostalgic fruit cup — layered, juicy, and perfect for summer sipping."