The Unexpected Canned Cocktail That Levels Up Your Glass Of Whiskey

Whiskey has a reputation as a "stiff" drink, and for good reason. The golden amber liquid packs a punch, especially when enjoyed neat or on the rocks. For easygoing drinkers or cocktail connoisseurs who want a softer, more approachable whiskey cocktail, Cody Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, a Brooklyn-based hospitality group, has a simple solution: add canned fruit.

"Whiskey is often paired with fruit because its complex flavor profile — ranging from smoky and spicy to sweet and oaky — balances beautifully with the natural acidity, sweetness, and brightness of fruit," Goldstein told The Takeout. "Fruits like citrus, apple, cherry, and peach help lift and lighten whiskey's boldness; adding contrast and enhancing its subtler notes."

The whiskey-fruit pairing has a long, storied history. The iconic duo frequently complements one another in drinks like the whiskey sour and the Southern peach. "This combination works so well because it creates harmony," Goldstein said. "The depth and warmth of whiskey are complemented by the fresh, juicy character of the fruit, resulting in a balanced and flavorful experience that appeals to both seasoned and casual drinkers."