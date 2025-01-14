Why Does So Much Bourbon Hail From Kentucky?

The state of Kentucky is known for many things: horse racing, bluegrass music, and the critically-acclaimed Appalachian TV crime drama "Justified." But perhaps above all, it's known for bourbon. Few liquors are as closely associated with a state as bourbon is with Kentucky. (Maybe Tennessee and its whiskey, but we'll get to that in a second.) You don't often hear about Minnesota bourbon, or about a neat new bourbon distillery in Montana. In fact, Kentucky so thoroughly dominates bourbon production that over 95% of all bourbon is made in the state. Why is that? It has to do with corn, oak, and history.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no rule that says bourbon must be made in the state of Kentucky. In fact, North Carolina once produced more bourbon than Kentucky. That being said, there are plenty of rules about what can legally be called bourbon. According to the Federal Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits, bourbon must be, among other things, made in the United States, made from a grain mixture that's at least 51% corn, and aged in barrels made of white oak that haven't yet been used to age other spirits. Unfortunately, these rules don't always prevent subpar bourbon from being made in the state.