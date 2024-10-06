The Majority Of The World's Whiskey Comes From One Country

Whisky (in Scotland and Canada) or whiskey (in Ireland and the US) is one of the most consumed alcohols on the planet. Though many countries have their share of the malt-flavored pie, no country comes even close Scotland. In 2023, the UK exported 552.6 million liters of it, while the US, the runner-up, only shipped 176.7 million liters abroad. While other parts of the UK have whisky distilleries, Scotland holds the largest share, bringing in an impressive $7.1 billion dollars. People love scotch so much that it's estimated that every second, 43 bottles are exported, which translates to the drink making up 22% of the food and drink exports from the UK.

Besides the US, other top exporters include Ireland, Singapore (yes, really), France, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and Canada. There is one country, however, that has traditionally been ignored but that is worth noting: India. With a hot and humid weather perfect for year-round production, India actually has the most lucrative whiskey market on Earth. So far in 2024, it has made $17.4 billion from the spirit, though it's mostly from its domestic market. Since India doesn't have regulations on the definition of what constitutes whiskey, some of the products marketed with the name are made with molasses instead of cereals. Because of this, it would not be legally considered whiskey in several parts of the world.