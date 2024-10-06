The Majority Of The World's Whiskey Comes From One Country
Whisky (in Scotland and Canada) or whiskey (in Ireland and the US) is one of the most consumed alcohols on the planet. Though many countries have their share of the malt-flavored pie, no country comes even close Scotland. In 2023, the UK exported 552.6 million liters of it, while the US, the runner-up, only shipped 176.7 million liters abroad. While other parts of the UK have whisky distilleries, Scotland holds the largest share, bringing in an impressive $7.1 billion dollars. People love scotch so much that it's estimated that every second, 43 bottles are exported, which translates to the drink making up 22% of the food and drink exports from the UK.
Besides the US, other top exporters include Ireland, Singapore (yes, really), France, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and Canada. There is one country, however, that has traditionally been ignored but that is worth noting: India. With a hot and humid weather perfect for year-round production, India actually has the most lucrative whiskey market on Earth. So far in 2024, it has made $17.4 billion from the spirit, though it's mostly from its domestic market. Since India doesn't have regulations on the definition of what constitutes whiskey, some of the products marketed with the name are made with molasses instead of cereals. Because of this, it would not be legally considered whiskey in several parts of the world.
What makes Scotch whisky so special
If there are so many countries that produce this drink, why does Scotch whisky dominate the market? For one, the earliest evidence we have of the spirit's existence comes from Scotland and dates back as far as 1494, so many people consider it to be its birthplace. Scots are also fiercely protective and proud of their national drink, which is made from malted barley, heated with peat fire, and is usually double-distilled. Many people prefer its smokey, smooth flavor to other variations like bourbon, which is aged in virgin casks that give it a more intense flavor.
The word "whisky" comes from the Celtic word for "water of life." This perfectly exemplifies how Scotland feels about the drink. In fact, going to distilleries or enjoying a whisky tasting are some of the most popular activities you can do in Scotland. In short, Scots are enthusiastic about their whisky, and they've put a lot of time, effort, and money to make the world excited about it as well. This is probably why many people still prefer Scotch over other types of whiskys (or whiskeys) — though whether it really is the best will always be up for debate. In the meantime, we'll be pondering the question over a delicious Smoky Cokey scotch cocktail.