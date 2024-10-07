14 Bourbons That Aren't Worth Buying

Bourbon, a type of whiskey, has been experiencing a notable boom in popularity since the early 21st century. This growth has had many effects on the industry. The country's largest distilleries are undergoing massive expansions, new products are flooding the market, and many bourbons are selling at high, often inflated, prices. While much of this is good for bourbon, it also means that there are plenty of products on the market that are not worth buying, be this because they are overpriced or are just downright bad. What follows are some of those bourbons.

When it comes to bourbon, everyone has their own likes and dislikes. This makes giving general advice difficult. However, there are some characteristics that define good bourbon, namely balance. The key to bourbon shopping is finding a product that contains these characteristics — and meets your own personal preferences — without being overpriced. Unfortunately, as the following products demonstrate, there's plenty of bourbon out there that fails to meet these standards. Prices may vary based on location.