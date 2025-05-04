How To Enjoy A Glass Of Whiskey Without Feeling The Burn

As a rule, a neat glass of whiskey has something of a burn to it. It doesn't matter how smooth the spirit in question is, straight liquor always has an edge. While some connoisseurs insist this is the only way to fully experience a dram, plenty of equally educated and particular authorities believe it's just fine (and perhaps preferable) to take a bit of the burn out of the booze. Their preferred method for softening a spirit? A few drops of water.

The reason straight whiskey burns when you drink it is all down to the alcohol. The ethanol in the spirit — that's the stuff that gets you tipsy — irritates your mucus membranes when you consume it, resulting in a burning sensation on your tongue and throughout your mouth and throat. This effect becomes particularly pronounced when it comes to consuming stronger liquors like cask strength bourbon. For stronger whiskeys in particular, adding a few drops of water can make a big difference.

Now, we aren't here to tell you the right or wrong way to drink your whiskey. When it comes to how to enjoy a glass, it really is up to personal preference. Some pretentious drinkers might turn their noses up at any dilution, but there's actually a really good argument that it not only makes the spirit easier to drink, but it also helps open up the flavor.