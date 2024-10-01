What 'Cask Strength' Really Means For Your Bourbon

One challenge in drinking any spirit with a high ABV is that they are (obviously) very strong. That can get you intoxicated quickly, so pace yourselves, but it can also be hard on your taste buds, especially if you're trying to appreciate your whiskey. One of the advantages of a high or cask-strength whiskey is that you can add a splash of water or an ice cube or two to it, which will temper its strength to the point where you can appreciate it. Just add a touch at a time until you're at a comfortable level.

This isn't just to tame the alcohol content. Think about it less as watering it down and more like teasing out subtleties in the whiskey's concentrated flavors, which you might not have caught while drinking it at its most alcoholic rendition. You can also transform it into your favorite cocktail, in which case the nuances of your base spirit might change in favor of the sum of its total parts.

Plus, if you do add splashes of water to your cask-strength booze, you can stretch that bottle out a little longer anyway, which is a bonus. Might as well save a few bucks where you can. But keep in mind that the term cask strength is also one that brands lean on in terms of marketing because it connotes a purer, unadulterated product, but that's not a guarantee you'll necessarily like it. That being said, it's good to know what the term cask strength means on a whiskey's label because it helps you decode the jargon before you purchase it. And if it's not exactly your favorite, you can also feel free to tinker with it by creating your own whiskey blend at home.