Old-School Salads That Hardly Anyone Eats Anymore

Like any other type of food item, salads come and go, falling into and out of popularity depending on culinary trends, diet fads, and the price and availability of ingredients. Some of these old-school salads are worthy of a comeback, while others (I'm looking at you, California prune cream salad), are better off never resurfacing on tables again.

A variety of different vintage salads were once welcomed on 20th-century buffet, dinner, and party tables, but have since vanished from modern-day menus. For example, gelatin-based salads were all the rage during the 1930s and '40s, and had become a staple in most households. These wiggly, jiggly masterpieces were molded into various shapes, working double-duty as both table centerpieces and appetizers. Some salads, such as the 7-layer gelatin salad with its colorful stacked appearance, were almost too pretty to eat. Vegetables were also transformed into stunning showstopper salads, especially when evenly layered in transparent bowls.

Over time, molded, layered, and overly dressed salads were replaced with fresher, healthier options, as tastes shifted toward lighter, more nutritious fare. Some of the more over-the-top salads have completely faded from memory and now live on in the back of grandma's recipe box and on yellowing cookbook pages. Many of these old-school salads are nostalgic reminders of America's quirky and culinary past, and should be celebrated for their ingenuity and charm.