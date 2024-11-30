How Boiled Peanuts Became A Southern Staple

Peanuts are not only a versatile ingredient, but a popular snack as well, especially in peanut-growing regions like the American South. Peanuts show up all over the Southern culinary footprint, from the free, roasted peanuts at Virginia-born burger chain Five Guys to the simple local delicacy of the boiled peanut.

A boiled peanut — soft and pliable after hours of boiling in salty water, almost like edamame — has been a Southern staple for generations, but how did that come to be? Despite growing well in Southern states like Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas, the peanut is not native to North America.

Like many fixtures of Southern food, the history of the boiled peanut involves people who were enslaved in various regions of Africa, bringing versions of their culinary traditions across the Atlantic Ocean. Yet the legume is not native to that continent, either. The boiled peanut's journey to becoming a Southern staple actually begins in South America.