Bring A Briny Burst To Tacos With This Overlooked Canned Seafood

Seafood tacos can be a great treat, whether you're dishing them up for a dinner party, Taco Tuesday, or just a nice meal to enjoy by yourself. But what seafood should you use? Should it be fresh or canned? Well, the possibilities are endless, from one-pan fish tacos to the array of mild white fish varieties popular in classic seafood tacos, but one frequently overlooked option that makes for a briny, savory taco is canned oysters. Canned oysters can be found in multiple varieties, from oysters packed in spring water to rich, hearty smoked oysters, and can make a scrumptious taco filling alongside your favorite toppings.

Canned oyster tacos can be made in multiple ways. Because canned oysters are pre-cooked, some recipes call for simply heating up canned, smoked oysters before using them as a taco filling in tortillas topped with homemade salsa. On the other hand, you can also batter your canned oysters in cornmeal and fry them for crispy, piping hot bites to fill your tacos with. If you choose to batter and fry your canned oysters before adding them to the tacos, this can create a dish that recalls a New Orleans-style oyster po' boy, but in taco form, for a fun fusion meal.