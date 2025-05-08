The Fast And Easy Way To Make Delicious One-Pan Fish Tacos
Fish tacos are the perfect balance of different textures and flavors. A mild tasting fish is best for tacos as it's the ideal base for bright toppings, and they feel lighter than meat-based tacos — so there's always room for more. Frozen fish sticks are a great shortcut for fish tacos, but if you want to use fresh fish, Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at FultonFishMarket.com, gave us a simple one-pan method.
DiGregorio told The Takeout that baking your fish and taco veggies on a parchment lined sheet pan is not only super-simple, but requires minimal clean-up. Start by preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "Drizzle fish filets, like halibut, cod or salmon with olive oil, then season with your favorite taco seasoning," suggested DiGregorio. "If you want to add some chopped scallions and thinly sliced jalapeños, toss them in a little olive oil and salt first, then scatter around the fish."
If you're unsure about how long to cook the fish, DiGregorio has some advice. "Roast until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork," he suggested. Another way to know if it's done is to check that the internal temperature of the fish has reached 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
How to assemble your fish tacos
You might think it's better to slice your fish before oven baking, but seafood expert Robert DiGregorio advised against it. "There is no need to slice or cube the fish before cooking for tacos," he told us. "I find it keeps the integrity of the fish to cook it as a whole filet, then flake with a fork when it is done."
Once you've placed some of your sheet pan fish into your taco, add some flavorful toppings. DiGregorio's personal favorites are "shredded cabbage slaw, homemade salsa, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, and fresh cilantro, with a squeeze of lime for a bright finishing touch." While cabbage slaw is a great way to add a crunchy contrast, you could also use use jicama slaw instead of cabbage in fish tacos for a sweeter and nuttier flavor.
If you're after another creamy element to coat your toppings, add some sour cream, or Greek yogurt for a lighter yet deliciously rich alternative. Topping your tacos with pickled red onions is an easy way to add some tanginess and complement the mellow fish flavors, while also adding a pop of color. For those wanting a sweeter flavor to round out any spiciness, a fruit salsa like mango or pineapple is the perfect addition. With these exclusive tips, you can spend less time cooking, and more time picking all of your delicious fish taco toppings.