The Fast And Easy Way To Make Delicious One-Pan Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are the perfect balance of different textures and flavors. A mild tasting fish is best for tacos as it's the ideal base for bright toppings, and they feel lighter than meat-based tacos — so there's always room for more. Frozen fish sticks are a great shortcut for fish tacos, but if you want to use fresh fish, Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at FultonFishMarket.com, gave us a simple one-pan method.

DiGregorio told The Takeout that baking your fish and taco veggies on a parchment lined sheet pan is not only super-simple, but requires minimal clean-up. Start by preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "Drizzle fish filets, like halibut, cod or salmon with olive oil, then season with your favorite taco seasoning," suggested DiGregorio. "If you want to add some chopped scallions and thinly sliced jalapeños, toss them in a little olive oil and salt first, then scatter around the fish."

If you're unsure about how long to cook the fish, DiGregorio has some advice. "Roast until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork," he suggested. Another way to know if it's done is to check that the internal temperature of the fish has reached 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.