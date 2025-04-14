The Cabbage Slaw Swap For Tastier Fish Tacos

Part of what makes fish tacos so appealing is the crunchy cabbage slaw that contrasts the softer fish and tortilla, bringing a unique freshness to each bite. The mouth-pleasing combination of flavors and textures is why fish tacos are so popular, but there's always room for innovation. Shaking up the slaw by making it with jicama instead of cabbage can give fish tacos a new and even tastier spin.

The root vegetable that looks a like a potato, but with a turnip-like point, has a juicy crispness and crunch that's similar to an apple or radish. It tastes slightly sweet and nutty, and is sometimes compared to a water chestnut. Jicama absorbs flavor well, easily taking on the taste of other slaw ingredients. It brings a fresh snap that brightens up the slaw, with a juicy crunch that echoes the crispy coating of beer-battered fish.

Once you know how to pick and prep jicama, you can julienne it into matchstick-sized pieces. Then, combine it with classic slaw veggies like carrot, bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, or cilantro, and mix everything with lime juice, vinegar, olive oil, or honey. Add fruity sweetness with pineapple or mango, or pump up the heat with serrano pepper or cayenne. Refrigerate your jicama slaw until assembly time for the tacos. Choose mild-flavored fish for the best fish tacos, but if you're tight on time, fish sticks make for easy tacos you can assemble in minutes.