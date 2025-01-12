How To Pick And Prep Jicama
My first time trying jicama, I remember thinking it tasted surprisingly sweet for a potato-looking veggie stick. It's a slightly unusual veggie that's very good raw in a veggie tray with a dip. It actually tastes much more like an apple than a potato, though its look can be deceiving. It's satisfyingly crunchy and has a hint of sweetness to it. This root vegetable is commonly used in Mexican and Central American cuisine. Its refreshing texture and versatility make it an excellent addition to salads, cole slaws, stir-fries, and even charcuterie boards when you're entertaining a house full of guests.
Select a jicama that is firm and has smooth skin. Avoid any jicamas that feel soft or spongy, as these could be signs of aging or spoilage. A firm jicama will yield a crisp texture when eaten. The skin of the jicama should be smooth and free of deep cuts or bruises. There is a vast range of Jicama sizes, from as small as an apple to as large as a head of cabbage. Jicama can grow up to 50 pounds, but most are harvested between 3 and 5 pounds. Large jicamas can be more difficult to peel and chop but will yield a greater quantity and can be the better option for cooking with. Smaller-sized Jicamas (around the size of a grapefruit) are usually more tender and sweet than the larger ones and are slightly better for eating raw.
Preparing your jicama
Once you've selected a raw jicama, be sure to wash your root thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue. You can use a veggie peeler to get rid of the tough skin, as you won't want to use this in your recipe. The skin of a jicama can be very thick, so take care to remove all of it, leaving only the creamy-white flesh visible. There are different ways to cut jicama depending on how you plan to use it. The simplest way to prepare it is to slice it into sticks like carrots and eat them with a veggie dip. The sticks can also be baked to make delicious, low-carb french fries.
A box grater provides the perfect cut to make coleslaws and salads out of your jicama. If you're preparing your jicama raw, you can add a little moisture to it by soaking it in cold water after it's peeled. This will keep it fresh and also add some crispness to the texture. Jicama is a great ingredient in stir-fry. It's similar to the flavor of crisp water chestnuts when diced and sautéed with other veggies and a bit of soy sauce. However you prepare this versatile root vegetable, it is a healthy, flavorful addition to your menu. Don't let the tough exterior deter you from enjoying the crisp deliciousness of jicama as a crunchy, refreshing snack.