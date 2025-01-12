How To Pick And Prep Jicama

My first time trying jicama, I remember thinking it tasted surprisingly sweet for a potato-looking veggie stick. It's a slightly unusual veggie that's very good raw in a veggie tray with a dip. It actually tastes much more like an apple than a potato, though its look can be deceiving. It's satisfyingly crunchy and has a hint of sweetness to it. This root vegetable is commonly used in Mexican and Central American cuisine. Its refreshing texture and versatility make it an excellent addition to salads, cole slaws, stir-fries, and even charcuterie boards when you're entertaining a house full of guests.

Select a jicama that is firm and has smooth skin. Avoid any jicamas that feel soft or spongy, as these could be signs of aging or spoilage. A firm jicama will yield a crisp texture when eaten. The skin of the jicama should be smooth and free of deep cuts or bruises. There is a vast range of Jicama sizes, from as small as an apple to as large as a head of cabbage. Jicama can grow up to 50 pounds, but most are harvested between 3 and 5 pounds. Large jicamas can be more difficult to peel and chop but will yield a greater quantity and can be the better option for cooking with. Smaller-sized Jicamas (around the size of a grapefruit) are usually more tender and sweet than the larger ones and are slightly better for eating raw.