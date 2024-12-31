How To Make Salsa With Whatever Ingredients You Have

I grew up eating the best salsa in the world — my mom's recipe. While I admit that I'm completely biased, I will mention that her entry beat out dozens of others in the salsa contest at the San Diego County Fair in 1990, so it wasn't just the family who thought her salsa was superior. Her recipe starts out with the basics — tomatoes, onions, and chiles. It also includes garlic, fire-roasted green chilies, both lime and lemon juices, and lots of cilantro (as divisive as this popular herb is). Most of these ingredients are pretty common in the salsa realm, but there is a world of options when tweaking a basic recipe.

My mother uses Roma tomatoes, quite a lot of finely chopped white onion, and jalapeños. To change the flavor, use other kinds of tomatoes. Heirloom varieties can sweeten up the condiment, while tomatillos will make it tangy and green. Red and Spanish onions will be less sweet than white onion, giving the salsa a bit of non-spicy heat. When it comes to the fiery element, jalapeños lend a medium amount of spice, but if you like things hot, consider a little bit of habanero or Scotch bonnet instead. On the other end of the spectrum, try some poblanos or Anaheim chiles for a more mild vibe. If you want a charred or smoky flavor, you can grill your peppers and onions, or blister your tomatoes.

If you don't have or don't like cilantro, simply omit it. The fresh, raw garlic adds a delicious depth of flavor, but if you like more sweetness, use roasted garlic instead. At its core, salsa simply means "sauce" in Spanish, which leaves the door open for interpretation.