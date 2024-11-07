How To Thicken Up Watery Salsa

The truth of the matter is that nobody likes to go out to get more ingredients in the middle of cooking, so the first logical step Is to try to salvage this salsa with items you already have. Diced tomatoes is a great option, although you have to ensure to use a meatier tomato like Roma and drain the liquid before adding it to the salsa, another alternative is to roast the tomatoes before adding them, as roasting gets rid of liquid and makes the tomato likely to absorb some of the extra juice in the salsa.

On that same note, vegetables in general are a great way to go, particularly onions and bell peppers which are not as rich in juices as tomatoes, unless you're feeling spicy, then go for a habanero or jalapeño first checking how hot it'll be with this trick, but beware of amounts and ensure not to touch your eyes after chopping it. These are great for a chunky salsa, but if you'd like to maintain the smooth texture you worked so hard for, try tomato paste, it acts as a natural thickener and will enhance the depth of flavor in the salsa.

Creamy salsas are a little different, and as such, we have to get creative with the ingredients we use to keep it from being a cold cream soup. Try incorporating avocados or — stay with me – mashed beans. These will level out the liquid while also giving the salsa a smooth and rich texture, and you can use canned beans for ease, do make sure to drain them first.