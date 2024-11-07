How To Thicken Up Watery Salsa
If your salsa turned out thinner than expected, and maybe even watery, don't throw it out and start over — there are several ways to fix it and this article will go through all the choices you have without compromising on flavor. You don't have to fall into a salsa rut. Whether you're making a chunky salsa or a smooth one, getting the right consistency makes all the difference, so let's rescue it from being too runny. While we're at it, give your salsa the Tex-mex twist by adding this unusual ingredient!
The basics of salsa are tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, and jalapeño peppers, of course this is a highly customizable dish, so the addition of herbs, tomatillo, and bell peppers are not unheard of. Keeping this simple ingredient list in mind is important to ensure we start and finish this culinary adventure with salsa, and not sauce, or worse, a salad dressing.
Thicken salsa with ingredients you have on hand
The truth of the matter is that nobody likes to go out to get more ingredients in the middle of cooking, so the first logical step Is to try to salvage this salsa with items you already have. Diced tomatoes is a great option, although you have to ensure to use a meatier tomato like Roma and drain the liquid before adding it to the salsa, another alternative is to roast the tomatoes before adding them, as roasting gets rid of liquid and makes the tomato likely to absorb some of the extra juice in the salsa.
On that same note, vegetables in general are a great way to go, particularly onions and bell peppers which are not as rich in juices as tomatoes, unless you're feeling spicy, then go for a habanero or jalapeño first checking how hot it'll be with this trick, but beware of amounts and ensure not to touch your eyes after chopping it. These are great for a chunky salsa, but if you'd like to maintain the smooth texture you worked so hard for, try tomato paste, it acts as a natural thickener and will enhance the depth of flavor in the salsa.
Creamy salsas are a little different, and as such, we have to get creative with the ingredients we use to keep it from being a cold cream soup. Try incorporating avocados or — stay with me – mashed beans. These will level out the liquid while also giving the salsa a smooth and rich texture, and you can use canned beans for ease, do make sure to drain them first.
Thicken salsa by adjusting liquids and adding thickeners
So, you've added all the ingredients you could think of to make the salsa less runny, and now you have a third more than you were actually making, but let's get serious, when has there ever been too much salsa? That said, if you want to avoid this predicament, there is another way, simply remove the excess liquid. Try draining some of the watery portion with a fine mesh sieve or a cheesecloth, but keep in mind that the juice leaving is partially where the flavor is, so you will need to add some back with the ingredients mentioned previously, or even some more of what you made the salsa with to begin with.
Last resort, but certainly a great one, is to add thickening agents, and don't worry, it's nothing weird or difficult to obtain, some chia seeds or even a little corn starch will make all the difference. The chia seeds will swell over time, thickening the salsa without adding an ounce of flavor, though it will add to the texture, so keep that in mind. If you're choosing the cornstarch method, make sure to dissolve it in some of the extra juice from the salsa first, this ensures you end up with a salsa free of random cornstarch clumps.