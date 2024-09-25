Give Your Salsa The East Texas Treatment With One Squeezable Addition

Chips and salsa are staples of any Mexican restaurant table, but in the realm of Tex-Mex, this appetizer can be a whole different story. At most Mexican restaurants, you'll be served a green salsa, a red salsa, and maybe a pico de gallo variety. But in East Texas, you might be served all three along with a side of squeezable butter.

Now of course, a squirt of butter doesn't exactly scream authentic Mexican cuisine, but it actually does scream Tex-Mex. Traditional Mexican food usually lands on the spicier side, and often comes with fresh herbs and more complex flavors. However, Tex-Mex toppings, food, and ingredients are known for creaminess, and often incorporate lots of dairy.

While squeezing butter into salsa does fall in line with this flavor profile, many have emphasized that this is a very regional practice specific to Northeast Texas. On Reddit, one person even said that no "civilized Texan" would participate in this practice. On the other hand, a Northeast Texas chain told Chron that it's been serving the butter-and-salsa combo for more than 30 years.