Your Sweet Potatoes Are Begging For Tex-Mex Toppings

To make Tex-Mex sweet potatoes, start by prepping the sweet spuds properly. Poke a few holes in each one to let the steam escape while they cook, so they don't split open. Next, pop them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, or microwave them for 8–10 minutes (for an extra flavor boost, consider freezing your sweet potatoes first). Once they're soft and fluffy, it's time to pile on your favorite Tex-Mex toppings!

When it comes to meat, beef reigns supreme, a nod to the cattle-ranching heritage of Texas. Grilling it adds a smoky, charred flavor that pairs well with the sweet potatoes' natural sweetness, offering a savory depth. Chicken, pork, or even black or pinto beans for a vegan option also work well. For seasoning, you can opt for a taco seasoning mix or traditional Tex-Mex spices like chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne to bring smoky warmth, a touch of heat, and earthy complexity. Cheese is key to Tex-Mex, with melty options like cheddar or Monterey Jack offering creamy deliciousness. Top it off with your favorite jarred salsa for a tangy kick. A dollop of sour cream cools the dish and balances the sweetness, completing this mouthwatering meal.

Whether you're cooking for meat lovers or impressing vegetarian friends, this versatile recipe pleases everyone with hearty, Texas-style portions. Best of all, no utensils are needed — these loaded sweet potatoes are sturdy enough to eat like a sandwich, making them perfect for your next football fiesta or Tex-Mex party.