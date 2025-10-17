Milk is often marketed as the best source of calcium, but an even better, highly underrated source just happens to be one the best canned foods. Next time your passing the tinned seafood, make sure to pick up a few cans of sardines — these little fish pack 351 milligrams of calcium in a 3.75-ounce can, translating to 35% of the recommended daily value of 1,000 milligrams for adults ages 19 to 70 years old and children 4 to 8 years old, or 27% recommended daily value of 1,300 milligrams for children and teens 9 to 18 years old. Milk, regardless of the fat content, contains 300 milligrams of calcium per cup.

Sardines are not only an excellent source of calcium for individuals who don't drink milk, but they're also beneficial for those who do regularly drink milk, as the majority of the U.S. population, including children, fail to meet the recommended daily calcium intake. Calcium is crucial for bone health, but it's also essential for proper muscle and nerve functioning, hormone regulation, and potentially offers a defense against colorectal cancer and kidney stones.

Sardines haven't had the greatest PR team throughout the years like milk has. However, sardines are ready for their moment to shine. They're ready-to-eat, affordably priced, widely accessible, and their salty, umami flavor along with their hearty texture make them easy to add a kick of calcium to just about any snack or meal.