Seacuterie Boards Are A Perfect Excuse To Not Cook Dinner. Here's How To Build One

After a very long day of doing anything, it's always hard to justify spending one or two hours cooking, plus the cleanup. If you're like me, meal prepping for the week can be difficult (who knows what I'll want to eat by Thursday, certainly not the same thing as Tuesday! Heaven forbid.) If it's also summertime, turning on the oven or stove can ruin the delicate balance of fans and A/C you might have set up. But never fear, seacuterie is here. No oven required.

Seacuterie boards are relatively straight forward, and to assemble a good one you'll want a few things. First, get a variety of tinned fish. Sardines, salmon, mackerel, trout and squid are popular. Here's a breakdown of canned fish and how to use them if you're overwhelmed! Per our own advice on canned seafood, experts tend to agree that aiming for nice to high-end Spanish or Portuguese brands will be the most flavor for your buck.

Try adding oysters and mussels to the mix too, for different texture and flavors. For the bold you can always get smoked oysters. Various new tinned fish brands add in fun and interesting flavors like chili crisp, hot pepper and fish with preserved lemon. Grab some of those to really make your board pop. Don't forget to add lox, this will give your board a more traditional charcuterie feel (also who doesn't love lox?)