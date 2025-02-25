Pro Tips That Make Canned Seafood Taste Like A Million Bucks

Some may say meal-prep bean salad or simple weeknight chicken dishes are the easiest meals. But what they don't realize is there are entire meals full of macro- and micro-nutrients packed into a tin can. If you need a quick meal or an easily shareable spread, look no further than canned seafood.

There are many ways to zhuzh up a charcuterie board with tinned fish, but cookbook author and gourmet tour guide, Roberta Muir, gave us her expert tips on how to elevate the fish itself. Noting that canned fish is a delicacy in Spanish cuisine, she explained to The Takeout, "If shopping for canned seafood, look out for these premium Spanish products. Otherwise ... look for products that are stored in extra virgin olive oil and consider serving them, Spanish-style, straight from the can with toothpicks." The Spanish have mastered the art of preserving seafood in tin cans, which means all you need to do to enjoy them is pop the top.