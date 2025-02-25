Pro Tips That Make Canned Seafood Taste Like A Million Bucks
Some may say meal-prep bean salad or simple weeknight chicken dishes are the easiest meals. But what they don't realize is there are entire meals full of macro- and micro-nutrients packed into a tin can. If you need a quick meal or an easily shareable spread, look no further than canned seafood.
There are many ways to zhuzh up a charcuterie board with tinned fish, but cookbook author and gourmet tour guide, Roberta Muir, gave us her expert tips on how to elevate the fish itself. Noting that canned fish is a delicacy in Spanish cuisine, she explained to The Takeout, "If shopping for canned seafood, look out for these premium Spanish products. Otherwise ... look for products that are stored in extra virgin olive oil and consider serving them, Spanish-style, straight from the can with toothpicks." The Spanish have mastered the art of preserving seafood in tin cans, which means all you need to do to enjoy them is pop the top.
Other ways to elevate canned fish
Though the best canned seafood doesn't need any accompaniments, various flavors and textures that elevate the experience are always welcome. To keep things most simple, serving just a lemon wedge along with the seafood will brighten the heavy fats and oils, introducing a fresh element to the spread. "If serving more mainstream canned seafood, such as canned tuna, I suggest mixing it with a little mayonnaise to add moisture and some freshly chopped herbs (such as dill, chives, or cilantro) and a squeeze of lemon juice to freshen it up," Roberta Muir said.
In addition to canned fish like sardines, anchovies, and tuna, there are many types of tinned seafood which each dish up specific flavors. Canned shellfish like mussels, oysters, and clams tend to go well on bread with mayonnaise, as canapés. But you can make things even easier by letting your guests personalize their plates. Muir adds, "Decorate the platter with lemon wedges and sprigs of fresh herbs so people can add a little if they wish."