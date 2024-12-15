Ina Garten's Easy Chicken Dish Is Perfect For Weeknights

Whether it's been a long day at work or you simply want an easy meal for an impromptu dinner party, Ina Garten has you covered with this quick weeknight chicken meal. All you need are some chicken breasts with the skin on, goat cheese, fresh basil, and some spices that you likely have on hand.

This dish can be quickly assembled in 10 minutes and thrown in the oven. In an Instagram reel, Garten puts some herb goat cheese (my favorite is the Chevre Fine Herb goat cheese sold at Trader Joe's) under the skin of the chicken breasts and tops them with fresh basil. She finishes the dish off by sprinkling on salt and pepper and rubbing olive oil into the skin before baking it for 35 to 40 minutes.

Once the chicken is cooked, cover it with aluminum foil to seal in moisture and let the meat rest — it's the same reason you should keep the lid shut when grilling chicken. Be sure to let the chicken cook to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use a meat thermometer (one of Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tools) to double-check. A dish this simple can be paired with a salad, rice, potatoes, and so much more.