Why You Should Keep The Lid Shut When Grilling Chicken
When you want to make the most of the summer grilling season, but you're fed up with burgers and hot dogs, grilled chicken breasts, drumsticks, or even wings can be a welcome respite. It can be tempting to toss your chicken on the grill and leave the lid wide open so you can keep an eye on its progress.
However, you should actually shut the lid of your grill when cooking chicken, because this locks in moisture and prevents the meat from drying out. The chicken will cook more efficiently and be less likely to overcook if you keep the lid down. Try not to peek under the hood too often either as, every time you lift the lid, the temperature inside goes down. These fluctuations can lead to uneven cooking.
Try not to bother the meat for stretches of at least five minutes at a time and, if you want to be sure that your chicken is cooked all the way through, get yourself a handy dandy instant-read meat thermometer, such as a ThermoPro. Chicken is considered safe to eat when its internal temperature hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit and you should always take the temperature from the thickest part of the meat.
Grill chicken like a pro
If you're worried about raw chicken meat (you're not alone), it might seem like a good idea to put your fancy grill master pants on and absolutely blast the meat on a fiery hot flame. But a low and slow approach is actually better since chicken — especially the breast — tends to be a leaner meat. If you're cooking on a gas grill, the heat should be no higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit, as this temperature will cook the chicken more gently and keep it juicy and tender.
You might also want to throw other things on your grill besides meat, but you should cook the chicken on its own instead. Adding too much to the grates, especially other meats, can cause flare-ups, which lead to uneven cooking and can actually burn your chicken in places. Tempting as it might be to start eating as soon as you pull the chicken off the grill, as with all cooked meats, it's a good idea to let it rest for a few minutes. Otherwise, you'll risk losing precious juices when you slice into it.