Why You Should Keep The Lid Shut When Grilling Chicken

When you want to make the most of the summer grilling season, but you're fed up with burgers and hot dogs, grilled chicken breasts, drumsticks, or even wings can be a welcome respite. It can be tempting to toss your chicken on the grill and leave the lid wide open so you can keep an eye on its progress.

However, you should actually shut the lid of your grill when cooking chicken, because this locks in moisture and prevents the meat from drying out. The chicken will cook more efficiently and be less likely to overcook if you keep the lid down. Try not to peek under the hood too often either as, every time you lift the lid, the temperature inside goes down. These fluctuations can lead to uneven cooking.

Try not to bother the meat for stretches of at least five minutes at a time and, if you want to be sure that your chicken is cooked all the way through, get yourself a handy dandy instant-read meat thermometer, such as a ThermoPro. Chicken is considered safe to eat when its internal temperature hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit and you should always take the temperature from the thickest part of the meat.