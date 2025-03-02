What's The Actual Difference Between Cornichons And Gherkins?
You probably know that gherkins and cornichons are both types of pickles that you can pick up at the grocery store — but aside from their names, what actually makes them different from each other? Because a pickle is a pickle, right? Well, there is in fact a difference, but it's a subtle one.
In general terms, a gherkin is simply a small type of cucumber used specifically for pickling purposes. A cornichon is also a gherkin, sometimes known as a French gherkin, but it's always of a smaller variety, roughly the size of, say, a child's finger (slightly weird comparison, I know). This is why they make such a great addition to things like charcuterie or cheese plates, where you're looking to finish something in one or two bites.
Little cornichons (which are not true cucumbers, though they look a bit like them) are great for balancing rich dishes and they go perfectly with cheesy raclette or fondue, or with homemade steak tartare. They're pretty unbeatable for an "eat-out-the-fridge" snack for when you're bored, too. But as well as their fancy-sounding name and miniature size, cornichons do have a signature flavor that makes them different from your run-of-the-mill gherkin.
Cornichons and gherkins have distinctly different seasoning profiles
Even though the gherkin-to-cornichon classification is a bit confusing, what makes things easier to understand is that cornichons have a distinctly different flavor. They tend to be quite tart and crunchy, but not as sour as gherkins, which can land on the full spectrum between salty and sweet. But there's also an herbal component to cornichons, too — they typically have a seasoning profile that contains pepper or aromatic tarragon, whereas gherkins are more likely to be flavored with dill.
For me, the main joy is in that almost crumbly crunch you get from cornichons, thanks to their bumpy, nearly pebbly exteriors. They're not quite the kind of pickle you might seek out if you're looking for something meaty or extra-juicy. You want to reach for cornichons if you're focusing on shape, size, and texture, and they fill a specific gap in a Midwestern relish tray or as part of a grazing 'snack' dinner. Try putting some out at your next gathering with the rest of your snacks; you may find yourself refilling that bowl sooner than you think.