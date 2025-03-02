What's The Actual Difference Between Cornichons And Gherkins?

You probably know that gherkins and cornichons are both types of pickles that you can pick up at the grocery store — but aside from their names, what actually makes them different from each other? Because a pickle is a pickle, right? Well, there is in fact a difference, but it's a subtle one.

In general terms, a gherkin is simply a small type of cucumber used specifically for pickling purposes. A cornichon is also a gherkin, sometimes known as a French gherkin, but it's always of a smaller variety, roughly the size of, say, a child's finger (slightly weird comparison, I know). This is why they make such a great addition to things like charcuterie or cheese plates, where you're looking to finish something in one or two bites.

Little cornichons (which are not true cucumbers, though they look a bit like them) are great for balancing rich dishes and they go perfectly with cheesy raclette or fondue, or with homemade steak tartare. They're pretty unbeatable for an "eat-out-the-fridge" snack for when you're bored, too. But as well as their fancy-sounding name and miniature size, cornichons do have a signature flavor that makes them different from your run-of-the-mill gherkin.