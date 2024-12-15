The Cheesy Difference Between Raclette And Fondue

Most cheese lovers are familiar with fondue and raclette, two genius Swiss dishes that place cheese on center stage. Both are made with glorious melted Alpine cheeses which get paired with things like potatoes, bread, and vegetables. This may have some wondering how different the two can actually be. While they're both exceptionally popular in the cold winter months due to their heartiness and warmth, they have different preparation methods and traditionally utilize different types of cheese.

Traditional Swiss fondue involves a pot of melted cheese, traditionally a mix of Gruyère and Emmental. Small chunks of food such as apples, pears, pickles, meat, and pretzels are placed on long skewers for diners to dip into the pot, making for a fun, filling, and interactive meal. With raclette, foods are not dipped into cheese, rather, melted cheese is placed on top of the food. The classic cheese to use for the dish is also called Raclette and it melts beautifully.

Raclette has become a hit at many Christmas markets with vendors offering customers paper boats of specific foods covered in a generous portion of cheese which they scrape out of a large half wheel of Raclette. But when making it at home, raclette is a communal affair, with diners cooking or warming their own ingredients, melting their own individual slices of cheese, and then scraping the latter over their bounty. As familiar as fondue is, many consider raclette to be superior. But, in our opinion, you can't go wrong at all with either.