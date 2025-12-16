The 2 Ingredients You Need To Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into Cobbler
When it comes to cake mix, it's time to think outside the box (literally). All you need is two sticks of butter and some pie filling or fruit to make an easy cobbler with boxed cake mix. Also known as a dump cake, cake mix cobbler is a low-effort, no-mess dessert you can easily whip up after a long day. Dump a can of pie filling or a bag of frozen fruit into a casserole dish. Sprinkle your bag of cake mix on top. Melt one stick (half a cup) of butter in the microwave and pour it over the mix-covered fruit. Cut another stick of butter into small pieces and place those on top, and your dump cake is complete. You don't even need to mix anything. Just bake until the fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown.
If you're using frozen fruit, make sure to toss it with a little bit of cornstarch so the juices thicken and become jammy, creating a perfect pie filling consistency. Sweet fruits like peaches don't need extra sugar because the cake mix handles that, but for tarter ones like raspberries or blackberries, stir in honey, maple syrup, or agave to balance it out.
The ideal dump cake recipe calls for a boxed mix that compliments its fruity filling. For berries, try lemon cake for a summery vibe or cornbread to make a powerhouse dessert. For cherries, opt for chocolate cake mix and a splash of almond extract to make a black forest cobbler.
More boxed cake mix hacks
Cobbler isn't the only way to mix up your boxed cake mix. The cooking hack that makes boxed cake even quicker? Using a waffle iron to make delicious mini cakes in a fraction of the time. You can even top them with a compote of warmed up pie filling to get a similar dump cake effect. Additional boxed cake mix hacks you'll wish you knew sooner include using an extra egg for a fluffier crumb, swapping out coffee for water in chocolate cake (coffee naturally enhances the flavor of chocolate without making the cake taste like your morning beverage), and mixing in ingredients like chocolate chips, nuts, or dried fruit.
When it comes to actually making the cake as directed, the worst advice boxed cake mix instructions give you is to use vegetable oil instead of butter and water instead of milk. Butter and milk make the cake more rich, so don't settle for their flavorless counterparts. There is, perhaps, one exception to the butter swap: Coconut oil adds an incredible flavor to your cake (a friend's mom taught me that — shoutout, Mrs. Dowling!). With these tips (and a can of your favorite pie filling), you can completely transform your favorite cake mix into something new.