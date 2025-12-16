The 2 Ingredients You Need To Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into Cobbler

When it comes to cake mix, it's time to think outside the box (literally). All you need is two sticks of butter and some pie filling or fruit to make an easy cobbler with boxed cake mix. Also known as a dump cake, cake mix cobbler is a low-effort, no-mess dessert you can easily whip up after a long day. Dump a can of pie filling or a bag of frozen fruit into a casserole dish. Sprinkle your bag of cake mix on top. Melt one stick (half a cup) of butter in the microwave and pour it over the mix-covered fruit. Cut another stick of butter into small pieces and place those on top, and your dump cake is complete. You don't even need to mix anything. Just bake until the fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown.

If you're using frozen fruit, make sure to toss it with a little bit of cornstarch so the juices thicken and become jammy, creating a perfect pie filling consistency. Sweet fruits like peaches don't need extra sugar because the cake mix handles that, but for tarter ones like raspberries or blackberries, stir in honey, maple syrup, or agave to balance it out.

The ideal dump cake recipe calls for a boxed mix that compliments its fruity filling. For berries, try lemon cake for a summery vibe or cornbread to make a powerhouse dessert. For cherries, opt for chocolate cake mix and a splash of almond extract to make a black forest cobbler.