The Worst Advice Boxed Cake Mix Instructions Give You

If you're pressed for time, or baking just isn't one of the skills on your culinary resume, a boxed cake mix is the perfect go-to dessert. The dry ingredients are already compiled for you, and you only need three or four wet items, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen. Whether you reach for Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix or a classic Pillsbury Funfetti packet, the advice on the box is pretty straightforward: dump, mix, pour, and bake. But those cake boxes are not giving you the full story. If you're after an extra rich and creamy dessert, you need to swap that vegetable oil for butter.

There are dozens of hacks to upgrade your boxed cake mix, from adding maple syrup to mixing in canned fruits, but this one truly "takes the cake" as the easiest and most effective substitution. With one tiny swap, you'll turn that box of Funfetti cake mix into a bakery-level dessert. And although replacing vegetable oil with butter seems like a straightforward trick, the difference in texture and flavor is far from subtle.