For Sweeter Chicken Salad, Add One Canned Ingredient
Chicken salad is one of those dishes that can easily be adjusted to take on a different flavor. You can have it creamy and classic with just mayo and celery. Or, enjoy a tangy version with mustard and pickles. It can also be bold and savory with the addition of curry or herbs. You might have tried all these alterations at some point. But if you haven't tried sweet chicken salad — and no, we're not talking about our previously recommended chicken salad with brown sugar here — then, you're missing out on a rich and refreshing flavor experience like no other. The secret to this recipe is a can of fruit cocktail.
Canned fruit cocktails make for a refreshing and impossibly easy sorbet. They can also be used to upgrade the taste of whiskey. The sweetness and brightness of canned fruit are what make both of these applications work, and the same properties can elevate a boring salad chicken into a delightful dish. The blend of the soft, syrup-drenched peaches, pears, pineapples, and cherries adds a burst of sweetness that can cut through the creaminess of the salad's dressing, and this goes well with the mild flavor of chicken. Aside from the saccharine taste, the soft and juicy fruits add a contrasting texture to the tender chicken meat and the crunchy onions, nuts, and other veggies.
Best canned fruit cocktails for your upgraded salad
With so many canned fruit cocktails available on the market, it may be hard to choose which one works best for chicken salad. For best results, always select options with fruit packed in 100% juice or light syrup. Heavy syrup varieties can overpower your chicken salad's savory flavor, turning the entire thing into something cloyingly sweet and overly sticky. Del Monte's 100% Juice Fruit Cocktail is one of the most highly recommended fruit cocktails because it is packed in fruit juice instead of syrup, giving you a consistently great fruity flavor that isn't overwhelming to the palate. The fruits are well-shaped, so they hold up when mixed with chicken and mayo.
Other options to try are Market Pantry's Fruit Cocktail, Libby's Fruit Cocktail 100% Pure Fruit & Juice, and Dole's Tropical Fruit Salad. The first two use the same fruit juice formula as Del Monte's, while the third option combines light syrup with passion fruit juice. Whatever you choose, be sure to drain the fruit thoroughly so your dressing doesn't turn watery after mixing the fruit with the salad. If you want a more tropical flair in your chicken salad, add canned pineapple tidbits. For a touch of extra crunch, toss in some chopped pecans or walnuts. Another tip is to cut the chicken into cubes or chunks instead of shredding, so your salad will appear more structured when serving.