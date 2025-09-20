The Unexpected Sweet Ingredient That Belongs In Your Chicken Salad

There's just something delicious about a good ol' protein-and-mayo salad that you can slather on bread, scoop onto crackers, or just eat with a spoon. We're talking egg salads, tuna salads, and of course, chicken salads. But as wonderful and reliable as the tried and true classic recipes are, you might someday find yourself craving something a little ... unusual. While you can give chicken salad a crunchy upgrade with pepperoncini or swap out the plain chicken for barbecued for an extra pop of flavor, you might be overlooking one ingredient that can really elevate your chicken salad: brown sugar.

Brown sugar is especially well-known in the baking world for bringing a touch of caramel-y molasses flavor to anything you add it to. And meats like pork and chicken? Well, they just go perfectly with a little pop of something sweet. The rich sweetness of brown sugar offsets the umami, salty, or tangy ingredients in traditional chicken salad, like mayonnaise, lemon juice, or salt itself, while said ingredients keep the sugar from becoming the dominating flavor. In short, it creates a perfectly balanced bite.