Give Chicken Salad A Crunchy Upgrade With These Tangy Italian Peppers

Cool, creamy, convenient, and tasty? Yes, yes, and yes, please. Chicken salad checks all those boxes, but once you've had this dish the same way for the fifth time in a row, you start looking for ways to spice things up ... literally.

Chicken salad is quick, satisfying, and endlessly adaptable — but if you're like me and looking to breathe new life into this lunch classic, it's time to introduce one simple, flavor-packed ingredient: pepperoncini. These sharp, spicy Italian pickled peppers are just what you need to wake things up.

All good chicken salad has a good level of acidity incorporated into the flavor profile. Just chop these peppers up and fold them into your salad to get that burst of bright acidity that contrasts perfectly with the creaminess of the dressing. They're not overpowering, either, so you don't have to worry about things tasting too sour. Whether you're spreading it on a sandwich, loading it into lettuce wraps, or eating it straight from the bowl, this easy addition adds both crunch and flavor that plain celery can't match.