What's The Best Way To Soften Brown Sugar?
Brown sugar is basically granulated sugar and molasses, which means it not only has a more complex flavor than white sugar but also adds moisture to baked goods. The moisture is a double-edged sword, however, since when it evaporates, it can leave brown sugar dry, hard, and clumpy. If you find that your brown sugar has dried out, but you won't be using it right away, the best way to soften it is to add a few drops of water to the bag and wait several days for the sugar to rehydrate.
If you do need that brown sugar for baking ASAP, there are several ways to soften it up. If the sugar is really hard, you may need to use brute force. Put it in a large, heavy resealable bag and crush it with a rolling pin or (if need be) a mallet. If it's not that far gone, you can use a food processor or blender to do the job. The most effortless method for instant brown sugar softening simply involves sticking it in a bowl, covering it with a damp paper towel, and microwaving it in 10-second increments, stirring it with a fork between each zap. Don't want to use the microwave? You can also bake the sugar in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. In both cases, though, you'll need to use the heated brown sugar right away since, once it cools down, it will revert to its former rock-like state.
Proper storage is key to keeping brown sugar soft
You know what they say about an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure? Well, an ounce of something else could help to keep a pound of brown sugar from turning into a brick. To make sure that brown sugar doesn't get hard in the first place, take it out of the bag or box it comes in and store it in a resealable plastic bag or tub with some type of moisture-absorbing add-in. Anything food-safe and absorbent will work — a few slices of apple, some bread, a couple of marshmallows. Or you could buy a set of terracotta brown sugar savers if you'd prefer something that's both nonperishable and reusable.
You can also freeze brown sugar if you've got a bunch of it on hand or don't use it often enough. It's okay to keep it in the box if you've got the room, but you might want to stick the box in a freezer bag for extra protection. You'll need to thaw the sugar before you use it, of course, and stir it to break up any clumps and incorporate the dissolving ice crystals.