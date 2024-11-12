What's The Best Way To Soften Brown Sugar?

Brown sugar is basically granulated sugar and molasses, which means it not only has a more complex flavor than white sugar but also adds moisture to baked goods. The moisture is a double-edged sword, however, since when it evaporates, it can leave brown sugar dry, hard, and clumpy. If you find that your brown sugar has dried out, but you won't be using it right away, the best way to soften it is to add a few drops of water to the bag and wait several days for the sugar to rehydrate.

If you do need that brown sugar for baking ASAP, there are several ways to soften it up. If the sugar is really hard, you may need to use brute force. Put it in a large, heavy resealable bag and crush it with a rolling pin or (if need be) a mallet. If it's not that far gone, you can use a food processor or blender to do the job. The most effortless method for instant brown sugar softening simply involves sticking it in a bowl, covering it with a damp paper towel, and microwaving it in 10-second increments, stirring it with a fork between each zap. Don't want to use the microwave? You can also bake the sugar in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. In both cases, though, you'll need to use the heated brown sugar right away since, once it cools down, it will revert to its former rock-like state.