The Canned Good That Makes An Impossibly Easy Sorbet

Sometimes you're just really in need of a sweet treat, and a nice, fruity, fresh sorbet can really hit the spot. Unlike sherbet, froyo, ice cream, and gelato, sorbet is actually incredibly easy to make at home. It traditionally includes just fruit, water, and sweetener, and you can find all of those ingredients in one product — yes, just one! Check to see if you have a spare tin of canned fruit in your pantry, and you're in luck. Even better, this is one of those frozen desserts that don't require an ice cream maker. Fruit packed in heavy syrup (not light syrup or fruit juice) is best because of its high sugar content. As such, you don't have to add any additional sweetener to the recipe. You can still use canned fruits with less sugar, but the sorbet will just have more of an icy finish.

Don't skip this important canned food safety step, and wash the outside of that can of pineapple, peaches, pears, cherries, or fruit cocktail before proceeding. Then, pop the entire can in the freezer until it's frozen solid, which takes about 12 hours or so. Once frozen, fill a separate bowl with hot tap water. Open the can, and hold it vertically (open side up) in the hot water until it's thawed enough for the frozen fruit to slide right out into the food processor. Break apart the fruit with kitchen shears or a heavy wooden spoon so it's evenly distributed around the food processor, and blend until smooth. It's really that simple!