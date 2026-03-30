12 Costco Kirkland Signature Groceries That Beat Out Other Brands

Costco is undoubtedly the heir to the department stores of old. Not only does it carry almost everything you'd want in a grocery store, at least if you're partial to bulk buys, but it offers just about everything else you'll need to take you literally from cradle (or crib) to grave. (Yes, the big-box behemoth even sells caskets.) While the aisles are filled with name-brand items, grocery and otherwise, the savvy retailer long ago realized that real bargain shoppers prefer generics, and it arranged to produce its own line that adopted the Kirkland Signature name back in 1995.

For the most part, Kirkland Signature products tend to be pretty affordable, and yet, they're usually of a quality that compares to bigger brands. In fact, many of them may even come from the same manufacturers. Sure, Kirkland Signature has had its share of flops over the years (ugh, those Mini Muffin Bites!), but we're not here to dwell on those. Instead, we're celebrating some of the best Costco generic groceries currently on offer, ranging from basic staples to budget-friendly luxuries. (The Kirkland Signature label encompasses non-edible items, too, but since we're a food site, our picks will be staying in this lane.)